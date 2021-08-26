Advertisement
Timeline: Explosion in downtown Wheatley, Ont.
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A timeline of events leading up to an explosion that levelled a building in downtown Wheatley, Ont.
June 3 – State of emergency declared after hazmat situation in downtown Wheatley
June 4 – Ontario’s hazmat team called to state of emergency in Wheatley
June 10 – Wheatley remains under a state of emergency
June 17 – Wheatley enters second week under state of emergency
June 18 – Wheatley prepares to re-open following state of emergency
June 19 – Wheatley residents allowed back home after two-week evacuation even though ‘We cannot tell people it's safe’
June 28 – State of Emergency lifted in Wheatley
July 19 – Downtown Wheatley evacuated again after hazardous gas detected
July 20 – Second State of Emergency declared in Wheatley
July 22 – Evacuated Wheatley residents and business owners expected to return to properties today
Aug. 4 – Province launches investigation into Wheatley gas detection
August 26 - Widespread damage after Wheatley, Ont. explosion