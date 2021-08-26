WINDSOR, ONT. -- A timeline of events leading up to an explosion that levelled a building in downtown Wheatley, Ont.

June 3 – State of emergency declared after hazmat situation in downtown Wheatley

June 4 – Ontario’s hazmat team called to state of emergency in Wheatley

June 10 – Wheatley remains under a state of emergency

June 17 – Wheatley enters second week under state of emergency

June 18 – Wheatley prepares to re-open following state of emergency

June 19 – Wheatley residents allowed back home after two-week evacuation even though ‘We cannot tell people it's safe’

June 28 – State of Emergency lifted in Wheatley

July 19 – Downtown Wheatley evacuated again after hazardous gas detected

July 20 – Second State of Emergency declared in Wheatley

July 22 – Evacuated Wheatley residents and business owners expected to return to properties today

Aug. 4 – Province launches investigation into Wheatley gas detection

August 26 - Widespread damage after Wheatley, Ont. explosion