Work to find source of gas leak continues in Wheatley

Work is once again underway in Wheatley to determine the source of gas leaking from the ground.

So far, three gas wells have been identified in the area.

On Friday, officials recorded more low-level readings.

This week, contractors are removing the asphalt to start hydro-vac trenching around 17 Talbot Road East.

The goal is to identify if this gas is leaking from a fourth well, or if it’s connected to one of the previous wells.