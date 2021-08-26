LONDON, ONT. -- Three people have been sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a business exploded in downtown Wheatley, according to Chatham-Kent officials.

Emergency crews were called around 6:30 p.m. to the business on Talbot Road East and Elm Street. Residents say the building previously housed the Pogue Irish Pub.

Kathryn Parent had just sat down for dinner at Renny's Restuarant, just around the corner, when she heard the explosion go off.

"This huge blast-sounding kaboom happened. Things fell off the wall. The glass on the window exploded and rattled. The building shook," said Parent, adding she had noticed fire trucks surrounding the area just hours before the explosion happened.

In July, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent declared a second state of emergency after confirming hydrogen sulfide is once again present in the building on 15 Erie St. North in Wheatley.

The province was later tasked with investigating the source of the gas leaks.

In a Facebook message to CTV Windsor, Kimberley Grant who sits on the Wheatley Business Improvement Association (BIA) said alarms went off at the building around 4:30 p.m and people who were staying at the nearby Wheatley Motel were told to evacuate.

"Pray for our town. I mean we're such a small town, a very tight community, and we've been just in turmoil since this happened," says Grant. "We've been trying to find out who's going to take care of it. We have not been getting any answers from our local officials, and that's all I can say. Please pray for Wheatley."

The municipality said Thursday that homes and businesses in the area have been evacuated and a reception centre set up at Wheatley Arena.