Monitoring equipment detects gas at scene of previous Wheatley explosion

Windsor, Ont. -

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent says gas has been detected at the scene weeks after a major Wheatley explosion.

At 4 a.m. Friday morning, monitoring equipment at 15 Erie Street North in Wheatley detected the presence of hydrogen sulphide gas.

That site was the scene of an Aug. 26 explosion that damaged several buildings in the community’s downtown area.

“Members of Chatham-Kent Fire Services, the provincial hazmat team, and Golder were at the scene and sent samples of the gas to lab facilities in Windsor for a full analysis,” states a news release from the municipality.

Gas is still being detected at the site.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office, Golder, provincial Ministry of the Environment Conservation and Parks and Chatham-Kent technical staff are also on scene.

Officials with gas detection equipment are continuing to monitor the perimeter of the evacuation zone. There has been no gas detected around the perimeter.

Currently the situation does not warrant any change in the evacuation area put in place in August, however, ongoing monitoring is taking place. The public will be notified should the situation change.

Anyone who smells gas is asked to call 911.