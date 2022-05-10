Wheatley well remediation to continue until end of June

Surface level photo of APEC 3, in Whealtley, Ont. (Courtesy Municipality of Chatham-Kent) Surface level photo of APEC 3, in Whealtley, Ont. (Courtesy Municipality of Chatham-Kent)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver