WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has declared a second state of emergency after confirming hydrogen sulfide is once again present in the building on 15 Erie St. North in Wheatley.

The source of the gas remains unknown.

Officials say 23 homes and 13 businesses have been evacuated, displacing 52 people.

Hydrogen sulfide is a naturally occurring gas that is both toxic and flammable.

A previous state of emergency was issued on June 2 after a reported gas leak at the same Erie Street address.

Everything returned to normal by the end of the month, when no more leaks were detected.

Emergency crews remain on scene monitoring the situation. The municipality is asking provincial officials for help.