Crews to plug gas well in downtown Wheatley evacuation area
Crews in Wheatley are preparing to plug one of the gas wells in the coming week.
The project team will use “down-hole charges” to perforate the casing of the Tait well in the municipal parking lot.
The procedure is expected to create holes in the casing to allow cement to reach all areas of the well.
The municipality said the procedures meet the standards used in the oil and gas industry, and noise and vibration is part of site operations.
What does the leaked Roe v. Wade draft mean for Canada?
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
'What is going on in Shanghai': Horror as elderly man taken to morgue in body bag -- while still alive
An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, in the latest sign of dysfunction in the COVID-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.
'Very disturbing': Gloria Allred worries overturning Roe v. Wade could roll back other rights
A high-profile women's rights lawyer worries that if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the case that legalized abortion in the U.S., it would be the first step in eroding other hard-won rights, such as same-sex or interracial marriage.
U.S. Supreme Court abortion law leak puts new focus on Conservative leadership candidates' views
A U.S. Supreme Court leak indicating a reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is prompting the Conservative Party of Canada’s leadership candidates to publicize their stance on abortion rights.
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant over the weekend reached relative safety in Ukrainian-held territory.
PCs open Ontario election campaign with seven-point lead, new poll suggests
Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party have a seven-point lead ahead of the formal start of Ontario's provincial election campaign Wednesday, a new poll has found.
National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur was remembered at a national funeral Tuesday as a father, a teammate and a person of exceptional generosity who inspired generations of Quebecers both on and off the ice.
Biden blasts 'radical' Roe v. Wade draft, warns other rights at risk
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a 'radical' Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. The court cautioned no final decision had been made, but Biden warned other privacy rights including same-sex marriage and birth control are at risk if the justices follow through.
'It's insane': Waterloo Region travellers describe chaos due to Pearson airport delays
Travellers flying in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about longer-than-usual delays, and residents in Waterloo Region are sharing their experiences with CTV News.
Campaign for June 2 Ontario election to begin Wednesday
Premier Doug Ford says Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell has accepted his advice to dissolve provincial parliament and the election campaign will officially start Wednesday.
OHL admits wrong call made during Rangers vs. Knights playoff game
The Ontario Hockey League announced Tuesday an error was made during a video review of a disputed goal during the game five playoff matchup between the Kitchener Rangers and London Knights.
London, Ont. man sentenced to 16 years for attempted murder
Derek Boyd has been sentenced to 16 years for attempted murder. The ruling was handed down by Superior Court Justice Marc Garson in a Stratford, Ont. courtroom Tuesday.
Car strikes the front of The Keg in north London
One person has been taken to hospital after a car struck the front of The Keg in north London.
Driver identified in fatal weekend Dutton-Dunwich Township collision
Elgin County OPP have identified the driver who died following a fatal two-vehicle collision on Sunday.
Housing shortage crisis prompts call for action
On Tuesday, the Ontario Homebuilders' Association made a stop in Barrie to speak with the local association and residents about the current market.
OPP seeks teens in connection with sexual assault in Collingwood
A young woman is recovering after an alleged sexual assault in Collingwood.
Ontario health-care needs significant government funding: OMA
Doctors across the province are shining a spotlight on some of the most significant needs facing the health-care sector ahead of the provincial election.
Sudbury's St. Benedict girls football team makes northern Ontario history
St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School in Sudbury is making a bit of northern history: they are home to the first all-girls high school tackle football team in the city and one of only three in Ontario.
One of the pilots killed in northwestern Ontario crash was wanted for murder
On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police in Sioux Lookout said they have identified all four victims of an airplane crash that occurred in the area sometime between April 29 and April 30. One of them was wanted for murder.
More than 20 people facing 145 charges in Ontario-wide drug trafficking investigation
More than 20 people from across Ontario have been charged in connection with a joint investigation into a province-wide drug trafficking network.
Strong reaction in Ottawa to leaked Roe v. Wade draft
A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico suggests the justices are set to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that has many in Canada watching closely.
Catherine McKenney launches mayoral campaign
Somerset ward councillor Catherine McKenney has officially registered to run for mayor of Ottawa.
PCs open Ontario election campaign with seven-point lead, new poll suggests
Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party have a seven-point lead ahead of the formal start of Ontario's provincial election campaign Wednesday, a new poll has found.
Calls for mandatory prepayment at fuel pumps as 'gas-and-dash' thefts skyrocket
In Ontario, gas prices are set to equal all time highs when prices rise four cents at midnight to bring gas to more than $1.90 per litre.
'Our work is never done': Will U.S. anti-abortion sentiment trickle into Quebec?
To Quebecers, the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade may seem worlds away. But there's a fear -- or a hope, depending on who you ask -- that the cultural impact of this decision could trickle into the province.
CDPQ president says Mayor Plante changed her mind in 10 days on REM de l'Est project
Mayor Valérie Plante has changed her mind in 10 days about the Caisse de dépôt et placement's (CDPQ) eastern REM and torpedoed the project, CDPQ president Charles Émond suggested Tuesday.
National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Former hockey stars, politicians, and hundreds of fans gathered in Montreal Tuesday morning for the national funeral for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur. The hockey great died April 22 of lung cancer and is being laid to rest at the Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal.
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
New Brunswick reports 15 more deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 15 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Finding shelter: Halifax Regional Council meets to dicuss allowing tents in public parks
Halifax Regional Council is meeting Tuesday evening about the report that recommends allowing tents in public parks as a temporary solution to homeless.
Six more communities declare local states of emergency in Manitoba
The Municipality of Emerson-Franklin has joined a growing list of communities that have declared local states of emergency due to flooding.
Another COVID-19 outbreak declared at Maples care home in Winnipeg
Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Maples Personal Care Home, which was hit hard during the pandemic.
Why the City of Winnipeg is considering leasing a space at a local mall
The City of Winnipeg is considering leasing a space at a local mall to use as a library.
Flames and Stars excited to play in front of fans in the playoffs
For the first time since 2019, fans will be able to rock it out at the Scotiabank Saddledome for the playoffs.
Kenney, once an 'anti-abortion activist,' refuses to comment on American controversy
Alberta's premier was challenged to "reaffirm" the province's commitment to women's reproductive rights Tuesday, but Jason Kenney dodged the matter, instead accusing his NDP opponents of creating controversy.
Calgary police investigate fatal crash in Midnapore
Calgary police say one person has been taken into custody following a fatal crash in the community of Midnapore.
'It was terrifying': B.C. visitors to steer clear of Edmonton after being attacked on transit
Two women from Victoria, B.C., say they are unlikely to ever visit Edmonton again after they were attacked twice while trying to take the bus in the Alberta capital.
Man hit by car lands on roof, falls off by northern Alta. RCMP detachment after long ride
A homeowner near Whitecourt, Alta., was hit by an unknown car on his property, ended up on the vehicle's roof and eventually flew off by the RCMP detachment in town.
'Over my dead body': B.C. politicians vow abortion access won't change in province
With the U.S. Supreme Court now expected to strike down the 50-year-old law guaranteeing access to abortion for all Americans, politicians and pro-choice activists in B.C. are sounding off.
Police 'confident' murdered B.C. corrections officer was victim of mistaken identity
Investigators believe a B.C. corrections officer who was murdered in a busy parking lot last year was mistaken for someone involved in gang activity – and they have identified multiple suspects in the killing.
B.C. fugitive wanted for murder in Thailand died in northern Ontario plane crash
A British Columbia fugitive died in a plane crash in northern Ontario just days after police announced a reward for his capture in connection to a fatal shooting in Thailand, the province's anti-gang agency announced.