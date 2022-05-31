Wheatley emergency site reduction complete, new boundaries outlined
Officials with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent say more streets have reopened and the emergency site reduction is complete in Wheatley.
Following the activation of street and traffic lights on Tuesday, Talbot Road and Erie South were reopened, however, it does remain blocked turning onto Erie Street North.
Fences were moved Monday, over nine months since the explosion.
With the latest reduction to the evacuation zone most of the properties left in the zone are commercial, along with a few rental units above the commercial properties. Two homes are also in close proximity to the mitigation work.
Operations on APEC 3 are underway, and work will continue through the week. A conductor pipe will be driven over the original well and residents may notice hammering sounds that are different from the work that was done on the APEC 2 well.
“Property owners have had orders placed on their buildings from the chief building official,” said a news release from the municipality.
The chief building official will be rescinding the orders on each property once Municipal Water (PUC), Electrical Authority (ESA), and Natural Gas (Enbridge) have been reinstated by the utility and an inspection by Building Development Services has taken place.
Upon reconnection of the utilities, property owners are to call 3-1-1 and ask to be directed to Building Development Services to schedule an inspection. It is expected that Building Development Services will complete this inspection within 24 hours of receiving the request.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Possession of small amounts of illicit drugs will be decriminalized in B.C.
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
BREAKING | Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard facing new sexual assault charge
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is currently awaiting a verdict in his sexual assault trial, has been charged in another alleged sexual assault.
Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest is promising to subject a national ban on so-called assault-style firearms to a classification review by a panel of experts.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
Russian lawmaker suggests kidnapping NATO defence minister in Ukraine
A senior Russian lawmaker has suggested kidnapping a NATO defence minister in Ukraine and bringing them to Moscow for questioning about what "orders" the West has been giving to Kyiv.
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
Canada adds Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, to the sanctions list
Canada has imposed sanctions on Alina Kabaeva, who is reportedly the girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Closing arguments made in case of Alberta father, son accused of murdering hunters
A father and son accused of murdering two Métis hunters defended themselves, their lawyers said during closing statements at trial, while the prosecution argued it was a case of taking the law into one’s own hands.
Kitchener
-
Local AIDS committee applies to run Cambridge CTS site
A consumption and treatment services site in Cambridge is a step closer to reality.
-
Rugby players weather sweltering temperatures during OFSAA Championship in Kitchener
Temperatures are expected to top 30 degrees Celsius Tuesday in Waterloo region as Ontario continues to weather the first heat event of the season.
-
Engagement and education on controversial Kitchener statue could last up to a year, cost up to $30,000: report
A public engagement and education process to determine the future of the controversial Queen Victoria Statue in Kitchener could cost up to $30,000 and take up a year to complete, according to a city report.
London
-
Unprovoked attack in downtown London, Ont.
London police are investigating a random attack in the downtown.
-
Possible cause of death revealed in freezer murder
The forensic pathologist who examined the body of a Mississauga man found in a freezer has testified at the first degree murder trial of Chad Reu-Waters.
-
Car leaves road, strikes guy wire and unoccupied home
OPP in Norfolk County are using a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning as an example of why it’s important to wear your seatbelt.
Barrie
-
OPP officer rescues lost pup from ravine
OPP officer scales ravine in Oro-Medonte to rescue lost, scared dog.
-
Orillia woman charged with impaired driving in cottage country
Provincial police arrested a suspected impaired driver in Bracebridge following a concerned call from a citizen Tuesday morning.
-
Angus youth charged with arson after series of fires
A young individual faces serious charges in connection with a series of fires in Angus Monday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lockdown lifted at Oakville school after reports of person with firearm
A suspect has been arrested and a firearm has been seized following an incident that resulted in an Oakville high school briefly being placed under lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Manitoulin police rescue fawn attacked by a cat
Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island were called to Gore Bay on Tuesday after a feline attacked a fawn.
-
Police say Sudbury senior stopped for speeding twice within 12 minutes on Hwy. 69
A senior driving in the French River on May 22 was clearly in a hurry: police pulled the vehicle over twice within 12 minutes.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa offering clearer picture of restoration for remaining customers
Hydro Ottawa has restored its online power outage map to provide a clearer picture to the remaining customers waiting for their power to be restored this week.
-
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
-
‘Sharp increase’ in car thefts in 2022, Ottawa police say
Ottawa police say they have seen a 'sharp increase' in auto thefts in the city so far this year, with the number doubling compared to last year.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lockdown lifted at Oakville school after reports of person with firearm
A suspect has been arrested and a firearm has been seized following an incident that resulted in an Oakville high school briefly being placed under lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard facing new sexual assault charge
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is currently awaiting a verdict in his sexual assault trial, has been charged in another alleged sexual assault.
-
Toronto breaks 78-year-old temperature record
Toronto broke a 78-year-old temperature record on Tuesday as a heat warning is in effect for the city.
Montreal
-
Years of media leaks from Quebec anti-corruption squad came from its director, judge finds
A steady drip of media leaks that derailed a high-profile corruption trial came from the very investigator looking into the corruption, according to a Quebec judge's findings.
-
Two major Montreal apartment projects aim to address the housing crisis
Two separate housing projects in Montreal with very different budgets are being built in Saint-Laurent and the Peel Basin as the city continues to struggle through a major housing crisis.
-
Montreal elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault involving 11-year-old girl
Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.
Atlantic
-
Public barred from listening as another senior Mountie testifies before N.S. shooting inquiry
The second of two senior Mounties is testifying today about his role in the RCMP's response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
-
N.B. reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths, drop in hospitalizations and new cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19, along with a drop in hospitalizations and cases, in the province’s weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations; no update on deaths this week
Prince Edward Island health officials are reporting an increase in new COVID-19 cases, but a decrease in hospitalizations in its weekly update.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy rain washes out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region
Heavy rain in Manitoba has washed out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region.
-
How much rain fell in southern Manitoba over the past 24 hours?
As southern Manitoba continues to be hit with heavy rain, a number of communities received more than 50 mm of rain over the last 24 hours.
-
Which Winnipeg restaurants have been named some of the best in Canada?
Two Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of the best in the country.
Calgary
-
Double homicide suspects identified but Calgary police say they need witnesses to make arrests
Calgary police say they have identified suspects but more information is needed from witnesses to make arrests, and now investigators and the victims' family members are pleading for people to come forward.
-
Calgary's new $500 fine for public harassment goes into effect June 1
An attempt by Calgary city council to curb the rise in cases of verbal harassment in public spaces through heftier fines will makes its debut this week.
-
Dog being off leash leads to violent encounter, vehicle vandalism near Cochrane
Cochrane RCMP has released a sketch of a female suspect accused of pushing a man off his bike then vandalizing his truck because she was upset his dog was off leash.
Edmonton
-
Family affair: Josh and Dave Manson going head-to-head in Avalanche-Oilers matchup
Josh Manson wants to do everything he can to beat the Edmonton Oilers. That doesn't mean the Colorado Avalanche defenceman will be cutting off communication with his dad during the NHL's Western Conference final.
-
LIVE @ 2:00
LIVE @ 2:00 | Edmonton mayor and Alberta justice minister to meet to discuss downtown crime
Alberta's justice minister and Edmonton's mayor are to meet today to discuss a spike in violent crime on downtown streets and on public transit.
-
Travis Toews ends speculation, first to register for UCP leadership contest
Treasury Board president and Finance Minister Travis Toews was the first official candidate in Alberta's United Conservative Party leadership contest on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Possession of small amounts of illicit drugs will be decriminalized in B.C.
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
-
Dog shot after being abandoned by owner in B.C.'s Southern Interior
The B.C. SPCA is caring for a dog that was found suffering gunshot wounds after being abandoned by her owner in a small community in the province's Southern Interior.
-
Victim of fatal stabbing near Vancouver nightclub identified by police
Vancouver police identified the victim Tuesday of a fatal stabbing that happened near a nightclub over the May long weekend.