Evacuation zone reduced at Wheatley explosion site

The evacuation zone is being reduced in Wheatley, nine months after a major explosion.

During the May 14 virtual Wheatley town hall meeting, residents learned the fence defining the northern boundary of the evacuation zone is being moved this week.

Effective Friday May 20, several residents on Elm Street, Erie Street North and Foster Street will have access to their properties.

The following properties remain within the evacuation zone 34 Foster St., 47 Erie St. N. and 14 Elm St. Properties located along Talbot Trail that appear to be outside of the new reduced evacuation zone will remain inaccessible until Talbot Road opens to traffic. Effective Friday May 20, several residents on Elm Street, Erie Street North and Foster Street will have access to their properties. (Source:Municipality of Chatham-Kent)

Additional work is planned for next week that is needed for further reductions on the emergency zone to take place. Updates will be provided when the date of this additional work has been confirmed. Talbot Road will still remain closed to throughway traffic until the work is completed.

On Aug. 26, 2021, officials believe hydrogen sulfide gas exploded, levelling one building, destroying a section of another, and heavily damaging a number of buildings in the small town core.