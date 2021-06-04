WHEATLEY, ONT. -- Ontario’s hazmat team is on scene surveying conditions following a gas leak on Erie. St. N. in Wheatley.

“We are working with our local and provincial partners to try and keep disruption to a minimum but continuing to keep community safety as our highest priority,” says Chatham-Kent fire chief, Chris Case Friday.

Meantime, firefighters from stations across Chatham-Kent are rotating shifts.

A state of emergency was declared Thursday morning and several homes were been evacuated.

The public is reminded to avoid the area.