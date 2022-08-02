Crews in Wheatley resume work on pressure relief well

Crews started work on the installation of a conductor pipe for the well in Wheatley’s municipal parking Tuesday.

A news release from the Municipality of Chatham-Kent says the installation at the APEC1 site is the first step toward completing a redundant pressure relief well in the parking lot.

Investigation work has taken place at the site since a gas release on July 6. The release took place while workers were in the process of excavating to prepare for driving a larger conductor pipe over the existing well.

Officials say there has been no has emission since.

A throughout review of the gas monitoring system and health and safety plans were undertaken.

An odour of gas may be present when works resumes, the municipality is asking residents to call 9-1-1 immediately if they detect the smell of gas at any time.