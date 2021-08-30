Advertisement
Help available for Wheatley residents affected by explosion
CTV Windsor Published Monday, August 30, 2021 7:55AM EDT
Emergency services on scene of an explosion in Wheatley, Ont., August 26, 2021. (Source: @_OnLocation_ / Twitter)
WHEATLEY, ONT. -- Assistance for residents of Wheatley affected by last week’s explosion in the downtown core continues Monday.
The reception centre at the Wheatley Arena will be open between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. today.
Food, shelter and clothing will be available.
If you would like to help those affected a go fund me page has been organized here.