Chatham-Kent accepting applications for Wheatley business recovery program following explosion

Wheatley businesses and non-profits impacted by the explosion on Aug. 26 and evacuation of the blast zone can now apply for provincial funding to help with their financial losses.

Premier Doug Ford announced $2 million in business relief after visiting Wheatley in September.

Chatham-Kent director of economic development, Stuart McFadden, said the funding application offers aid in two phases.

The application will be on the Chatham-Kent website Tuesday.

“The first phase is for immediate emergency financial relief and the second is for re-establishment of businesses and relocation if needed,” he said. “We are urging all businesses affected by the explosion to apply.”

Applicants are asked to complete the application and return it by email. The Municipal Economic Development Services staff will be available on site at the Wheatley Resource Centre/Food Bank location at 108 Talbot Road East for those who need assistance.

Thursday, Nov. 4 – 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 8 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (if required)

Applications will be accepted until Nov. 15 and will be reviewed immediately. Economic Development Services will notify successful applicants.

Once notified, the municipality says a disbursement agreement will be sent for a signature and when returned, the payment will be processed.