New Wheatley explosion video released

Months after an explosion that rocked Wheatley's core, the town is still grappling with the aftermath.

Thursday, new video was released of the moment the explosion happened, bringing to life the magnitude of the blast.

One nearby business owner caught the shocking moment on his security cameras and hopes seeing the video will help the town heal.

“I couldn’t believe the force of the blast. It’s incredible,” said John Urban, owner of Cellar Door Wines at the corner of Erie Street and Talbot Street.

Urban surrendered the video to authorities for the investigations but watched it on his phone the next day, saying he had been hesitant to make the video public.

“Everybody had been through so much, I wasn’t sure they were ready to see it,” he explained.

The investigation into the gas wells that caused the explosion continues. A week after the discovery of a second well, a third one has now been identified.

Chatham-Kent CAO, Don Shropshire says the records that they had when the wells were dug in the late 1800s indicated that the records were only good to within 200 yards, so actually physically finding the wells, where they were expected to be was helpful.

Shropshire says that well appears to be safe but has been added to ongoing monitoring.

Meanwhile, he says the contractor has drafted a work plan to outline the remaining work yet to be done

Once it’s approved by the municipality, Shropshire says they will hold a virtual town hall to update the community

“It would be nice to see people get back to normal life. Get back into their houses and do what they have to do. Work on them. Fix them up,” said Urban.