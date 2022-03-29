Drilling to begin at evacuation site of Wheatley explosion

Drilling work is expected to begin Wednesday in the evacuation zone where a major explosion took place last August.

An oil and gas drilling contractor is anticipated to begin re-drilling the Tait Well, located in the APEC 2 area Wednesday morning.

“Residents in the areas adjacent to the evacuation zone may hear and see things that are unfamiliar to them but are perfectly normal for an oil and gas drilling operation,” said an update from the municipality.

Residents can expect to see a variety of large equipment onsite including a drilling rig, storage tanks and a flare stack.

Workers will be wearing a variety of personal protective equipment including at times breathing apparatus to prevent exposure to any harmful gases.

During several phases of the work the drill rig will be using a series of air horn blasts to communicate information to workers.

Controlled gas releases through the flare stack are to be anticipated. During drilling if gas is encountered the flare stack will ignite to protect workers onsite and the community.

Officials say it is possible that residents may notice odours in the air similar to previous gas releases that have occurred on site.

Air monitoring is being conducted 24/7 in and around the municipal parking lot, on the perimeter of the evacuation zone and on mobile units.

Residents are being told to stay outside of the evacuation zone at all times for their safety.

Municipal employees and the fire department will be visiting adjacent properties to answer any questions from residents.

Anyone can call 311 to get updates or answers to any questions. Updates will be provided as the work progresses.