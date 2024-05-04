CTV News Windsor's top stories from this week

In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.

You can also read about each story by following the links below.

A community remembers 19-year-old Ali Hashmat, a 'lovely soul' killed in a fatal motorcycle crash.

A sinkhole closed a downtown Windsor intersection, taking several days to repair.

'Rainbow house' on Ouellette Avenue was taken down by a fire.

A former Windsor denturist is being sent to jail for sexual assault.

A Belle River resident was one of 12 people arrested by Toronto police in a fake ID scheme.

Windsor police are cracking down on 'unnecessary vehicular noise' in a spring campaign.

A site was chosen for Windsor’s homelessness and housing hub, and neighbours of 700 Wellington Ave. reacted to the news.

City Hall denied wrongdoing in wrongful dismissal suit filed by the now former Commissioner of Infrastructure Services for the City of Windsor.

Redevelopment of CKHA's Wallaceburg site got approval to move to onto the next phase.

Jeff Danby received the Windsor Wildcats women's hockey team award for courage and determination at the 17th annual WESPY Awards.

Retired CTV Windsor anchor Jim Crichton honoured at the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex gala.