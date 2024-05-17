WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Free transit offered on Ford Fireworks night

    Fireworks light up the sky over the Detroit River on Monday, June 26, 2017. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor) Fireworks light up the sky over the Detroit River on Monday, June 26, 2017. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
    

    The City of Windsor and Zehrs have announced a partnership for free transit on Ford Fireworks night in June.

    The city plans to reveal more details on this year’s plans surrounding the Ford Fireworks on the Detroit River at a news conference on Tuesday.

    The annual fireworks event sees thousands of residents from two countries come together for a spectacular show.

    This year’s fireworks night is scheduled for Monday, June 24.

