Michael Bolton show cancelled at Caesars Windsor

    Caesars Windsor has announced the Michael Bolton show has been cancelled in October.

    It was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.

    A news release from the casino said the concert has been cancelled due to Bolton’s continuing recovery from recent surgery. Refunds are available from the original point of purchase.

    For ticket refunds:

    If purchased at the Caesars Windsor Box Office, please bring a photo ID, proof of purchase, and tickets to the Box Office, open Friday and Saturday from

    Noon to 8 PM and on Show Days from Noon to 10 PM.

    Refunds are available for 90 days from cancellation notice.

    If purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster, refunds will be automatically processed using your method of payment.

    For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details.

