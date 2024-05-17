Man arrested for drug trafficking after $45,000 bust

Chatham-Kent police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested for drug trafficking after police seized $45,000 in drugs.

On May 16, the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Unit with the assistance of the Community Patrol Branch conducted a traffic stop and arrested a man on Grand Avenue East in Chatham, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Police say a search incident to arrest revealed the man was in possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, with an estimated street value over $45,000.

He was also in possession of digital scales, packaging materials, and approximately $2500 in Canadian currency. Officers say they also confirmed he did not possess a valid driver’s license.

As a result, the 27-year-old West Lorne man was transported to police headquarters where he was released with conditions and a future court date of June 27, 2024.