Sinkhole fixed on University Avenue

The intersection of University Avenue at Church Street has reopened after crews repaired a large sinkhole.

Work crews have determined the cause of a sinkhole discovered on Monday to be a catch basin lead collapse. A sinkhole appeared at the corner of University Avenue West and Church Street on April 29, 2024. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Police and city officials quickly closed the area off without incident Monday.

Crews investigated and excavated the site and will finish back filling Thursday.