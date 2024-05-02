WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Sinkhole fixed on University Avenue

    The intersection of University Avenue at Church Street has reopened after crews repaired a large sinkhole in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/TV News Windsor) The intersection of University Avenue at Church Street has reopened after crews repaired a large sinkhole in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/TV News Windsor)
    The intersection of University Avenue at Church Street has reopened after crews repaired a large sinkhole.

    Work crews have determined the cause of a sinkhole discovered on Monday to be a catch basin lead collapse.A sinkhole appeared at the corner of University Avenue West and Church Street on April 29, 2024. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

    Police and city officials quickly closed the area off without incident Monday.

    Crews investigated and excavated the site and will finish back filling Thursday.

