IN PICTURES: K9 officer training in progress

New trainees are hard at work with the Windsor Police Service Canine Unit this week.

K9 officer training is in progress, according to a social media post by police. Windsor police canine officer training in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)

“Our K9 unit, an integral part of our Emergency Services Branch, is renowned as one of North America’s top police dog teams,” said the post.

Police say the unit has a history of earning numerous trophies and awards, due to their exceptional work.

Windsor police canine officer training in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)