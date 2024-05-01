Redevelopment of CKHA's Wallaceburg site gets approval to move to next phase

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance officials are marking another "significant step" in the redevelopment of the Wallaceburg site.

The Our Hospital Our Future: Wallaceburg Redevelopment Project received approval from the Ministry of Health to move to the next phase - Stage 2.2 Sketch Plan Submission.

Hospital officials say after an initial delay of 2 hours, Premier Doug Ford is no longer expected to attend the event in Wallaceburg.

Officials said the reason was due to fog in Toronto.

About two dozen protesters remain just off hospital property. Protesters in Wallaceburg, Ont., on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The Stage 2.2 Sketch Plan Submission is part of the Detailed Planning stage of the Ministry’s Capital Planning process. Stage 2.2 work will include development of further detailed integrated site/site servicing plan, floor plans, systems plans (mechanical and electrical designs), phasing plans, furniture and equipment lists, all associated specifications and design briefs, building code analysis, cost estimate, local share planning and proposed project scheduling. Work within Stage 2.2 is expected to take six to nine months to complete the specification and tender package.

“We were delighted to welcome MPP Trevor Jones to our Wallaceburg Site to celebrate another exciting milestone in the renewal of our hospital,” said Lori Marshall, president and CEO, CKHA. “Each step in this multi-phase plan brings us closer to ensuring the delivery of safe, high quality care in Wallaceburg for years to come.”

“We know the Wallaceburg hospital is important to many in the surrounding community and has played a significant role in the provision of local health services. Today marks another significant step in the redevelopment of the hospital,” said Geetu Pathak, vice chair CKHA Board of Directors/Chair of Resources.

As part of this phase, community engagement work will be conducted through collaboration with stakeholders and user groups including staff, physicians, patients, patient experience advisors and community in a variety of formats and forums.

In early 2023, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent provided support for the Capital Project with a contribution of $4.5 million. This contribution kicks off CKHA Foundation’s $9-million dollar campaign in support of the Our Hospital Our Future: Wallaceburg Redevelopment Project. The campaign will raise the required funds to cover the community's local share cost, which includes a portion of the construction cost for the Capital Project and necessary equipment to outfit the renovated space.

With a renewed focus on the Wallaceburg Site, the Our Hospital Our Future: Wallaceburg Redevelopment Project began with approval of the Replacement Power Plant Project from the Ministry of Health in spring 2018 to replace essential infrastructure with a total project cost estimated at $8.1 million dollars. The province’s grant of up to $7.3 million funding went towards the construction of a new power plant to replace aging equipment with new boilers, generators and electrical distribution equipment. The balance of the project cost was funded through hospital funds allocated for investment in this project. Construction of the Replacement Power Plant began in October 2020 and concluded in October 2022, becoming fully functional after receiving occupancy in the same month.

To meet the needs of health care delivery today and into the future, CKHA has assembled a comprehensive redevelopment plan. CKHA’s Wallaceburg Site will continue to focus on the community’s emerging needs with the current services:

• 24 hour Emergency Department

• 6 inpatient beds adjacent to the Emergency Department with one designated for Palliative care

• Ambulatory Care including specialty clinics

• Diagnostic Imaging including x-ray and ultrasound

• Respiratory therapy

• Physiotherapy

• Laboratory services (Point of Care testing)

With files from CTV's Chris Campbell.