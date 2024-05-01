'Shocking breach of trust': Former Windsor denturist sent to jail for sexual assault

A former Windsor denturist is being sent to jail for sexual assault.

Warning: Contains graphic content.

Mario Mouamer, 47, was previously convicted of 13 counts of sexual assault against ten former patients.

“It is clear from the evidence in this case that all of the victims in this case have significant emotional impact as a result of these offences,” Justice George King said Wednesday during his sentencing in Superior court.

During the trial, over 30 days, all 10 victims testified about actions by Mouamer during a denture fitting appointments.

Court heard Mouamer would stand behind the patients for a visual inspection.

“While this was occurring, he would press his groin area into their buttocks,” Justice King said Wednesday. “This action was accompanied by a grinding, gyrating or thrusting of his groin area.”

Justice King gave Mouamer credit for being a middle-aged, first time offender who outside of the offences in the case had lived a pro-social life.

He also noted the offences did not include any touching underneath clothes or physical penetration.

The judge however couldn’t agree with the defence’s request for house arrest given the gravity of the offences, the repetitive nature of them and the need for general deterrence.

“The dominant element of this case is the shocking breach of trust inherent in the commission of these offences.” Justice King said.

After the sentence, Mouamer was handcuffed and taken into custody.

His lawyer, Laura Joy said they are disappointed by the sentence.

“Mr. Mouamer has ascertained his innocence through this trial,” Joy said.

This is a breaking story, more to come.