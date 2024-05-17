WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two drivers charged after one vehicle passes the other over 150 km/h

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police have charged two drivers after one passed the other going over 150 kilometres per hour.

    At 4:20 p.m., a member of the Chatham-Kent Police Traffic Management Section was conducting speed enforcement on Merlin Road near Prairie Siding in Raleigh Township, when they saw two vehicles travelling northbound at a high rate of speed.

    The officer says they clocked one vehicle at 150 km/h and a second at 152 km/h as it was passing the first vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic stop.

    The 25-year-old Dover Township woman and the 21-year-old Tilbury man were charged with speeding and stunt driving.

    Both were issued part III summons with a future court date. Both received an automatic 30-day driver’s license suspension and both vehicles were towed from the scene and impounded for 14 days.

