Sinkhole closes downtown Windsor intersection

A section of downtown Windsor has been closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic after a sinkhole opened up in the middle of an intersection.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of University Avenue West and Church Street.

The sinkhole appears to be about two metres wide in diameter and is in the middle of the intersection.

No injuries have been reported.

As a precaution, police have all roads leading to the intersection closed off to block any vehicle or pedestrian traffic from getting close.

Enwin Utilities crews are on scene, but told CTV News it’s not a watermain issue.

A release from the City of Windsor indicates the road closure will remain in effect until at least 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, when it can be further assessed.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

A sinkhole appeared at the corner of University Avenue West and Church Street on April 29, 2024. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

