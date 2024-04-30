Friends, co-workers remember 'lovely soul' killed in fatal weekend motorcycle crash

A 19-year-old University of Windsor student is being remembered as an energetic and charismatic soul following a fatal two-vehicle collision over the weekend.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, a driver attempting to make a left turn onto the expressway at Dougall Avenue and EC Row collided with a motorcycle in the oncoming lane.

Ali Hashmat, 19, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The other driver remained on scene.

Two days after his death, friends and co-workers are remembering him as an entrepreneur and activist, both on and off the University of Windsor’s campus where he was a full-time second year student.

"His aura overall is so excited and charismatic,” said Shafeen Aziz, a close friend.

"The most beautiful thing about Ali is his energy,” added co-worker Hanan Nigma.

He was also described as an up and coming star in the local real-estate community after recently attaining his licence.

"His youth may be on paper but he was way ahead of his time,” said broker Damon Winney. “He had a lovely soul, great character and a smile that will light up your day."

Hashmat’s drive was inspiring to many.

Close friend Shafeen Aziz recalled asking Hasmat what he planned to do once he was successful with his real estate business.

“He [Hashmat] would tell me my goal is never to succeed for money or fame, but to help the next generation have a better life and housing,” Aziz said.

An average day for Hashmat included biking to school, work, and hanging out with friends.

But Hashmat’s passion eventually culminated in tragedy.

“I just started crying,” recalled Nigma. “I couldn’t work that day.”

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and it’s a time Hashmat’s friends said he would want other bikers to reflect on.

"This is exactly what Ali would have wanted. Take this as a wakeup call. How can I do better but are some bad habits I can improve on?” said Aayan Rehman.