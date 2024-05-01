Windsor police to crack down on 'unnecessary vehicular noise' in spring campaign

If you like engine revving, loud music and squealing tires, you could be landing yourself a ticket.

That’s the message Wednesday from the Windsor Police Service as it launches the 2024 Anti-Noise Campaign.

Over the next four month period, police will be watching and listening closely.

“Our officers are going to be clamping down on people who use their vehicles in the manner that they're not intended to be used,” said Const. Bianca Jackson, who added they will be listening for other “unnecessary noises,” such as unnecessary vehicle revving.

“Usually in the warmer months is when we see that these offences happen. So our officers are going to be more so targeting those offences,” Jackson said.

Last year’s blitz was eventful, with officers issuing 2,865 citations for speeding, 77 citations for stunt driving and 58 citations for other noise-related infractions.

“Excessive vehicular noise can distract other motorists and disturb nearby residents and pedestrians,” said Insp. Jennifer Crosby, who oversees the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit. “Through this campaign, we want to encourage drivers to be safer and more considerate of others in the community.”

But according to some, big sound can be lifesaving.

“Sound is one of those things that most people recognize first, and if you don't see me, you're gonna hear me,” said Barry Coish, a motorcyclist. “Once you hear me then hopefully you'll look around and recognize where I'm at.”

An aftermarket muffler on a vehicle in Pembroke, Ont. OPP say they will be cracking down on excessive noise until Sept. 1. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)Barry Coish has been riding for 30 years and said he sometimes cracks his throttle to warn drivers he’s around.

“You know what, I'll take the ticket because I want to make sure I'm safe and I want to make sure people can hear me and then see me,” he explained.

The same goes for Chris Cooper.

“In the end, I'd rather have a ticket than be dead,” said Cooper, who said he makes his presence on the road felt because he sees lots of drivers distracted behind the wheel.

“We have close calls all the time. And it can be scary sometimes that we ride, so having some louder pipes, bright lights, things like that gets us noticed,” Cooper said.

The city’s by-law defines noise as unnecessary sound and is prohibited in residential areas.

“Officers will enforce existing Windsor and Amherstburg by-laws regarding sound emissions. They can also lay similar charges under the Highway Traffic Act unnecessary noise regulation,” reads a release from Windsor police.

But Windsor police said they will use their discretion.

“Our officers are going to be out there looking for people who are unnecessarily intending to cause noise in a situation that's not needed. We're not trying to target people who are trying to stay safe,” said Jackson.

Police ask the public to use common sense and be a good neighbour and road user, or risk getting busted.

“We hope that these numbers go down, that the work that we're doing is letting people know that we are out there trying to enforce these laws,” said Jackson.

To file a noise complaint, you can use the Windsor Police Service’s online reporting system at or call the non-emergency line at 519-258-6111.

The initiative runs until Sept. 2, 2024.