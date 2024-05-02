'Rainbow house' on Ouellette taken down by fire

No injuries are reporte after a fire at the house painted like a rainbow, on Ouellette Avenue.

One truck remains on scene Thursday morning hitting hot spots.

According to AM800 News, crews were called to the scene on Ouellette Avenue near Elliot Street around midnight.

Police tape remains around the scene and a large north area of the Downtown Mission.

There is no word on a cause or damage estimate.

More details will be provided when they become available.