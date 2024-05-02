WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Rainbow house' on Ouellette taken down by fire

    Crews battle a fire in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue in the early morning hours of May 2, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook) Crews battle a fire in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue in the early morning hours of May 2, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)
    Share

    No injuries are reporte after a fire at the house painted like a rainbow, on Ouellette Avenue.

    One truck remains on scene Thursday morning hitting hot spots.

    According to AM800 News, crews were called to the scene on Ouellette Avenue near Elliot Street around midnight.

    Police tape remains around the scene and a large north area of the Downtown Mission.

    There is no word on a cause or damage estimate.

    More details will be provided when they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News