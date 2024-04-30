Site chosen for Windsor's homelessness and housing hub

A permanent site has been chosen for Windsor's homelessness and housing hub.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens said the hub will be located on the city's near west side in the 700 block of Wellington Avenue near Wyandotte Street west.

"Following Council direction, Administration initially attempted to negotiate the purchase of this site but was unsuccessful and will use expropriation to move the process forward," stated a release.

According to Commissioner Human and Health Services Andrew Daher, this seven acre site provides enough space to develop at least 64 one-bedroom permanent supportive housing units as well as common space for programming, services, and other amenities.

More than 200 sites were reviewed after the city issued an expression of interest in January.

According to Dilkens, the $50-million project needs the support of the provincial and federal governments.