Retired CTV Windsor anchor Jim Crichton honoured at Thursday night gala

Jim Crichton is no stranger to the spotlight – having spent two decades at the anchor desk of CTV Windsor’s newscast.

He’s also no stranger to the annual gala held by the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex, often serving as emcee for the evening.

Thursday night, however, Crichton’s hands weren’t holding the mic – instead, clutching the Herb Gray Harmony Award.

“I’m greatly honored and humbled,” Crichton said. “This is a signal honour for me, to be given an award in the name of the great, Right Honourable Herbert Gray.”

The gala also saw Transition to Betterness Co-founder Doris Lapico presented with the “Champion Award” for her work in the community.

Crichton commended her down-to-earth approach to bettering the lives of others.

“I think that's indicative of Windsor,” he said. “It’s a Windsor quality. People don't try to draw attention to themselves while they're doing good.”

“And if I have done any good, I hope I live up to that,” said Crichton.

Crichton moved to the city in 2000 and anchored the CTV Windsor newscast until 2021.

His broadcast career began in 1974 and over those 47 years, he said he learned of the “power of television” and the connection it afforded.

Connections he treasures to this day.

“When I came to Windsor in 2000, it became home. I didn't stray too far from the anchor desk and I'm not going to stray from Windsor,” said Crichton.