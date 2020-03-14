WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor’s mayor will have to self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a personal trip to Jordan.

In a statement released by the mayor on Saturday, Drew Dilkens says he, along with his family, will self-isolate for two weeks following a personal trip to the Middle East as part of Canada-wide measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

READ MORE: Catch up on the latest news concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a quickly-called news conference on Saturday evening, Dilkens addressed reporters on the matter of his trip by phone. Dilkens says he left on March 6, before the WHO determined the coronavirus outbreak to be a pandemic and closures of public facilities and sports leagues followed.

"There was a much different situation in the world," says Dilkens. "Most of this has happened in the last three or four days and frankly, I don't think that anyone could have reasonably forseen the situation on March 6 as it's played out in the United States and Canada today."

Dilkens plans to arrive back in Windsor on Monday.

In his statement, Dilkens goes on to say that he and his family are feeling fine and have no symptoms of any illness.

The mayor’s statement comes as the federal government has escalated its advisory, urging Canadian travelers to return to Canada by commercial means while still possible. The government had previously recommended Canadians avoid all non-essential travel outside of the country.