

CTV Windsor





Windsor police allege a personal support worker defrauded an elderly woman of her money.

The Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit says it launched a fraud investigation in late February after a complainant reported a number of unauthorized financial transactions conducted using her credit card.

Investigators identified a suspect that had been employed locally as Personal Support Worker providing in-home support to the victim.

On Monday at 11:45 a.m., officers from the Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit located and arrested the suspect without incident.

Sonya Blazevski, 53, of Windsor is charged with four counts of fraud under $5,000, four counts of theft under $5,000, four counts of possession of stolen property and four counts of personation.

Police are concerned there may be more victims since the alleged crimes were related to the suspect's employment.

Police encourage family members to check on their finances.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com