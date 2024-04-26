Former high school teacher facing another trial

WINDSOR
    An Ontario Superior Court of Justice building can be seen on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor) An Ontario Superior Court of Justice building can be seen on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)
    A former high school teacher who just finished one trial is now facing another.

    Ryan Turgeon was found not guilty of four sex-related offences, but guilty of two others just a few weeks ago.

    He was convicted by a jury to sexual exploitation and making sexually explicit material available to a minor.

    He has not been sentenced yet for those convictions.

    However, on May 27, Turgeon will begin another trial.

    The new charges are for communicating with a minor to commit an offence and making sexually explicit material available to a minor.

    Both charges are from April 24, 2021.

    None of the allegations have been proven in court.

