Former high school teacher facing another trial

A former high school teacher who just finished one trial is now facing another.

Ryan Turgeon was found not guilty of four sex-related offences, but guilty of two others just a few weeks ago.

He was convicted by a jury to sexual exploitation and making sexually explicit material available to a minor.

He has not been sentenced yet for those convictions.

However, on May 27, Turgeon will begin another trial.

The new charges are for communicating with a minor to commit an offence and making sexually explicit material available to a minor.

Both charges are from April 24, 2021.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.