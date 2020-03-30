WINDOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex County Health Unit officials are urging residents to be vigilant as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region has increased to 44.

At the daily update on Monday morning, Dr. Wajjid Ahmed confirmed the 44 cases, including 19 new cases.

A total of 10 new cases were reported on Sunday.

“Over the last few days we have seen a significant increase in cases,” says Ahmed.

He said 60 per cent of the cases in the community are male and nearly half so far have been between the ages of 40 and 59.

There have been 862 tested in Windsor-Essex, with 492 tests pending.

The health unit said it follows up with all positive cases, but will no longer be releasing details on each one due to the volume.

Ahmed said this is a critical time for residents to help prevent the spread in Windsor-Essex.

“We have a real chance to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Ahmed. “Adhering to restrictions for social gatherings of more than five people and diligently practicing physical distancing will make the difference and slow this disease.”

He stressed it is a very serious situation.

“Remember you are not only risking your life, but the life of others in your community,” said Ahmed. “Do your part, stay home if you are sick, maintain two-metres distance and stay informed.”

Ahmed said the health unit continues to receive a high volume of questions about social distancing. More information is available on the health unit’s website.

Anyone who suspects they have COVID-19 or are wondering if they should be tested should consult the COVID-19 Self Assessment Tool on the Ontario Government site.

Here’s an update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday morning from the Health Unit: