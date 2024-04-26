Two people arrested in $21,000 fraud investigation

Chatham-Kent police have arrested two people after a fraud investigation that was launched on Jan. 5.

Police received information that a man and woman were defrauding the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, Ministry of Children and Youth Services, Ontario Disability Support Program.

Through extensive investigation, police say they determined more than $21,000 was fraudulently obtained between 2021 and 2023.

On April 25, the investigation concluded and both individuals were arrested.

The 30-year-old Chatham woman and the 34-year-old Chatham man were charged with two counts of fraud over $5000. They were both held pending a bail hearing.