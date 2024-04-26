WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two people arrested in $21,000 fraud investigation

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police have arrested two people after a fraud investigation that was launched on Jan. 5.

    Police received information that a man and woman were defrauding the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, Ministry of Children and Youth Services, Ontario Disability Support Program.

    Through extensive investigation, police say they determined more than $21,000 was fraudulently obtained between 2021 and 2023.

    On April 25, the investigation concluded and both individuals were arrested.

    The 30-year-old Chatham woman and the 34-year-old Chatham man were charged with two counts of fraud over $5000. They were both held pending a bail hearing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Bird flu outbreaks: WHO weighs in on public health risk

    The current overall public health risk posed by the H5N1 bird flu virus is low, the World Health Organization said on Friday, but urged countries to stay alert for cases of animal-to-human transmission.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News