WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police seize $120,000 in drugs

    Windsor police seized $120,000 in illegal drugs. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police seized $120,000 in illegal drugs. (Source: Windsor police)
    Share

    Windsor police have arrested two people after seizing $120,000 in illegal drugs.

    On Thursday, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) arrested two individuals suspected of trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. Officers seized 16 grams of cocaine and 1 gram of crack cocaine from the suspects’ vehicle.

    Following the arrest, officers also executed a search warrant at an east Windsor residence.

    Officers seized 1174.5 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crack cocaine, 40 Oxycodone pills and 5 Dilaudid tablets, $7,156 in Canadian currency, $400 in U.S currency, two cellular phones, one digital scale, packaging materials, and two cans of bear spray. Police say the total value of illegal drugs seized is $120,825.

    A 30-year-old male and a 31-year-old female face charges of:

    • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine (x 2)
    • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely Oxycodone
    • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crack cocaine

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Bird flu outbreaks: WHO weighs in on public health risk

    The current overall public health risk posed by the H5N1 bird flu virus is low, the World Health Organization said on Friday, but urged countries to stay alert for cases of animal-to-human transmission.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News