Windsor police seize $120,000 in drugs

Windsor police have arrested two people after seizing $120,000 in illegal drugs.

On Thursday, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) arrested two individuals suspected of trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. Officers seized 16 grams of cocaine and 1 gram of crack cocaine from the suspects’ vehicle.

Following the arrest, officers also executed a search warrant at an east Windsor residence.

Officers seized 1174.5 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crack cocaine, 40 Oxycodone pills and 5 Dilaudid tablets, $7,156 in Canadian currency, $400 in U.S currency, two cellular phones, one digital scale, packaging materials, and two cans of bear spray. Police say the total value of illegal drugs seized is $120,825.

A 30-year-old male and a 31-year-old female face charges of:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine (x 2)

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely Oxycodone

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crack cocaine

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.