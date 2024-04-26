WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 50 tickets and warnings issued in Windsor traffic blitz

    Traffic enforcement in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Source: Windsor police) Traffic enforcement in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police issued 50 tickets and educational warnings in a traffic enforcement initiative on Thursday.

    Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit were at the intersections in these areas:

    • Howard Avenue, from E.C. Row Expressway to Sydney at Division
    • Tecumseh Road East from Lauzon Parkway to Banwell Road

    The goal was to enforce traffic stops and reduce vehicle collisions.

    Officers issued the tickets and educational warnings for speeding and other traffic violations, including multiple incidents of drivers with handheld devices and suspended drivers.

