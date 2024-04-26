50 tickets and warnings issued in Windsor traffic blitz

Windsor police issued 50 tickets and educational warnings in a traffic enforcement initiative on Thursday.

Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit were at the intersections in these areas:

Howard Avenue, from E.C. Row Expressway to Sydney at Division

Tecumseh Road East from Lauzon Parkway to Banwell Road

The goal was to enforce traffic stops and reduce vehicle collisions.

Officers issued the tickets and educational warnings for speeding and other traffic violations, including multiple incidents of drivers with handheld devices and suspended drivers.