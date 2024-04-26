Riverside, Seminole and Ouellette lane restrictions planned

The City of Windsor is letting the public know about lane restrictions on three busy streets.

The construction will take place on Riverside, Seminole and Ouellette for sidewalk and curb repair.

Riverside Drive and Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Google Maps)

Here are the specific locations of the planned work:

Westbound Riverside Drive East between Ouellette Avenue and Goyeau Street

Westbound Seminole Street at the George Avenue intersection

Southbound Ouellette Avenue between Elliott Street and Erie Street

Ouellette and Elliott in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Google Maps)It will take place from Monday, April 29, until Monday, May 13.

Giorgi Construction is doing the work.

For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or see the City of Windsor construction and detours database and map at CityWindsor.ca.