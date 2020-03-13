WINDSOR, ONT. -- Officials with the City of Windsor and Windsor-Essex County Health Unit say they are putting extra COVID-19 precautions in place, but the region is still considered a “low risk” area.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed from the health unit, Windsor CAO Onorio Colucci, fire Chief Stephen Laforet and senior members of administration provided an update on Friday.

“The likelihood of someone contracting and spreading it is still low,” says Ahmed, who added that could change at any moment.

They have tested over 50 people in Windsor-Essex for the coronavirus and all have been negative.

Ahmed says residents should gather supplies in case they have to be quarantined, but in a gradual way is better.

“We need to get out of that anxiety state and social media is not helping,” says Ahmed.

A doctor at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has been tested for COVID-19, but the results have not come back yet.

Special precautions are being put in place at Huron Lodge and other city facilities. Access to Huron Lodge is being restricted.

“As the situation evolves further measures will be considered,” says Colucci.

Colucci says the public should know that residents could face screening at all city facilities, as warranted.

“As with any activity, it’s obviously up to the participant and the participant’s parents to attend,” says Colucci.

Ahmed says the best advice he can give at this time, is if you are sick, stay home.

Ahmed says if you are coming from a high-risk country, you should self-isolate. The health unit does not have the resources to test every person who has cold or flu symptoms.

“There is strict criteria for who should be tested,” says Ahmed, who says self-isolation should be done if someone thinks they may have symptoms.

Residents are being asked to not go to the hospital, emergency room or clinic if they have symptoms. They are supposed to call the health unit so workers can assess the risk and give advice.