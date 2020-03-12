WINDSOR, ONT. -- Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare says a physician has developed symptoms that are similar to COVID-19 after travelling out of country to a non-impacted area.

This physician did not meet the case definition outlined by the World Health Organization so they reported to work on Monday, March 9.

Since Monday, hospital officials say the physician’s symptoms have worsened, and the physician has self-isolated at home.

The doctor is currently working with the Windsor-Essex County Public Health Unit (WECHU) in order to get tested. They will not have the results for at least 24 hours.

Hospital officials say to maintain the health and safety of their organization, staff and patients, they have chosen to send anyone who has had direct contact with that physician home.

The 22 staff members are self-isolating until HDGH receive results from the testing.

Sixteen patients were in contact with this physician and the hospital has notified them.

HDGH officials say they have been planning for the organizational response to COVID-19, along with other local health partners.

Effective Friday, March 13 at 5:30 a.m. HDGH staff, patients and visitors will notice the following entry points to the main campus will be limited to the Tayfour Building main entrance and Emara main entrance. Signage will be placed at all entry points notifying as such.

Upon entering our hospital, each person will be actively screened. This means visitors will be asked of any respiratory signs, symptoms, and travel history.

There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far in Windsor.