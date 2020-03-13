WINDSOR, ONT. -- FCA Canada says a Windsor Assembly Plant employee is in self-quarantine as a precaution because of possible secondary contact to COVID-19.

FCA Lou Ann Gosselin says there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the plant.

“There currently is one employee out on self-quarantine as a precaution because of possible secondary contact,” says Gosslin. “As a result, plant employees are concerned about possible exposure and have refused to work since mid-afternoon on March 12.”

Gosselin says the Ministry of Labour visited the plant on Thursday to investigate and determined the plant’s protocols and work environment to be safe.

“We are working with the local union and Unifor leadership as well as government officials to address this issue in order to restart production as soon as possible,” says Gosselin. “We continue to monitor the situation carefully and take precautions to safeguard the health and welfare of the FCA family.”