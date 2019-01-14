

CTV Windsor





Two Windsor companies are getting over $5 million to support automotive innovation and create nearly 160 jobs.

Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development announced Monday a combined FedDev Ontario contribution of more than $5 million to APAG Elektronik Corp. and Service Mold + Aerospace Inc.

“Together we’re creating good, skilled jobs in the region, and helping to keep our automotive manufacturing industry strong and globally competitive,”said Bains.

The money is to develop and adopt innovative technologies, scale up and create good middle-class jobs. The announcement was made as Bains prepares to attend the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan.

APAG Elektronik Corp., which manufactures electronic control parts and LED lighting for automobiles, is receiving more than $4 million to help establish a new Windsor facility that will serve as its North American headquarters, bringing 138 new skilled jobs to the region.

FedDev Ontario funding will allow the company to install state-of-the-art equipment and complete renovations to its new 32,000-square-foot facility.

“APAGCoSyst is established in Europe for automotive electronics and we are excited to launch our North American production facility in Windsor, Ontario,” said Anand Kanoria, CEO of Operations at APAG Elektronik. “The FedDev Ontario support announced today has helped us to do this, and will result in improved productivity and competitiveness.”

Service Mold + Aerospace Inc., an integrated tool and mold manufacturer for the automotive and aerospace industries, is receiving $1.06 million to install new state-of-the-art equipment and create up to 21 jobs at its recently built 34,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Windsor.

With new equipment and technology, the company can produce components as large as 54 feet by 12 feet, which makes the new facility one of the largest machining centres in southern Ontario.

“This support has aided Service Mold + Aerospace to add equipment that has enabled us to attract new business that otherwise would not be capable of winning,” said Martin Schuurman, president of Service Mold + Aerospace.

Investments in the automotive sector are part of the Government of Canada’s Innovation and Skills Plan.

FedDev Ontario is now accepting new projects, using a single application form, through three simplified funding streams that have been designed to meet the needs of innovators and job creators.