WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor will close all of its recreational facilities in an effort to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

On Saturday, an evening news conference at city hall was called where Ward 6 Councillor and acting mayor, Jo-Anne Gignac, announced all municipal arenas, pools, museums and community centres will close as of the end of normal operating hours on March 15. The closure is set to last until at least April 6.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is currently out of the country and will be required to self-isolate upon his return to Canada.

The city will also work to increase cleaning frequency of city facilities, especially of those buildings that will remain open — such as Windsor City Hall.

According to the city, the Windsor Public Library is implementing the same closures while continue to support e-services.

Transit Windsor will maintain current service levels.

In a news release issued by the city, the closures announced on Saturday are described as “unprecedented steps” meant to balance the needs of those in the city and the growing public health concerns.

Windsor long-term care home Huron Lodge is also affected by new measures including visitation restrictions, new screenings and cancellations of scheduled family gatherings.

Officials stressed the moves are being made out of an abundance of caution and should not panic any residents. Municipal officials point to Health Canada’s updated travel advisory to foreign countries, including the U.S., which indicates a heightened risk for travellers.

OFFICIAL ADVICE TO CANADIANS ABROAD:



We recommend that Canadian travellers return to Canada via commercial means while they remain available. pic.twitter.com/f8DC5goS3n — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) ���� (@FP_Champagne) March 14, 2020