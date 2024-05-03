WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Suspect arrested after allegedly pointing an airsoft gun at pedestrians

    A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police) A Windsor Police Service cruiser is seen in this image from October 2018. (Source: Windsor police)
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a suspect for allegedly pointing an airsoft pistol at pedestrians and passing vehicles in downtown Windsor.

    Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, officers said they responded to a call for a person with a firearm near the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive.

    Officers quickly arrested a 47-year-old man and seized a blue .45 airsoft pistol.

    Police said no one was injured as a result of the incident.

    The suspect was charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and two counts of assault with a weapon.

    Investigators believe there may be additional victims who still haven’t come forward.

    If you were involved in or witnessed this incident, please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'

    Drew Carey took over as host of 'The Price Is Right' and hopes he’s there for life. 'I'm not going anywhere,' he told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News