Suspect arrested after allegedly pointing an airsoft gun at pedestrians

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a suspect for allegedly pointing an airsoft pistol at pedestrians and passing vehicles in downtown Windsor.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, officers said they responded to a call for a person with a firearm near the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive.

Officers quickly arrested a 47-year-old man and seized a blue .45 airsoft pistol.

Police said no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The suspect was charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who still haven’t come forward.

If you were involved in or witnessed this incident, please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).