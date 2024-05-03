CKSS student catches attention of legendary hip-hop producer Timbaland

Grade 12 student Jaxon Henderson at Chatham-Kent Secondary School (CKSS) has caught the attention of legendary hip-hop producer, rapper, and singer, Timbaland.

Henderson, also known as JVNG JRIP (pronounced Young Drip), said he couldn’t believe it when he found out.

“Honestly, I don't even know,” Henderson exclaimed.

Henderson explained his passion for music production began when he was 11 years old while helping his older brother piece together music on the family laptop.

“I would just press start and pause for him and record for him, but then like, over the time of doing that, I was kind of like, okay, I like this kind of thing. This is kind of cool,” he said.

“I kept doing it and kept doing it, and over time I kind of taught myself things and just self-taught myself and then I got the software, like the professional versions and everything. I would have to wait for Christmases and birthdays and all this, I went and did corn [detasseling] just to go invest it all,” said Henderson.

Henderson said he started getting noticed and making connections through social media, “Once I started making connections, I was starting to learn more, so it was just like, okay, if I can do this and kind of add this to my style. I can better it.”

“I made this song with this one guy from Detroit. His name is ‘The Real Marcel’ and that was the first ever time I ever tried singing. I'm not really a singer but I'll try to put this together,” Henderson said.

Grade 12 CKSS student Jaxon Henderson, aka Jvng Jrip, with music and computers teacher Veronika Redfern on May 3, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

He was unaware the Detroit co-producer was live-streaming with Timbaland last October, when Timbaland acknowledged Henderson’s music.

“One day I'm just sitting in my room just messing around with music, and I get a notification from TikTok. So I click on it and I hear myself. And I was like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘that’s me!’” he said. “I’m kind of like, ‘Oh my God, like, he's (Timbaland) listening to me!”

“And next thing you know, a notification comes up, ‘Timbaland requested for you to join his live.’ I was like, ‘Oh, that's crazy.’ So I accept it. I go in. I just started saying something like this is like an honour to be speaking to you like, you're a legend. I've grown up listening to all your productions. Everything,” said Henderson.

Henderson recently completed the Music and Computers course at CKSS, a new offering through the school's music department which teaches students how to use Digital Audio Workstation to assist in creating their own music.

As his final project, the 17 year old created a video where he explained the production process of his original song "When It's All Over" and shared Timbaland's TikTok reaction to the final mix that led Henderson to be co-signed by one of the most innovative producers in the music industry.

“It was just kind of a, ‘Why not situation,’ like exactly that's something you're good at why not go just expand on it kind of thing,” he said.

Henderson noted being co-signed isn’t a business deal, rather credibility through association and recognition, that he said he’ll always cherish, “I'd like to see my work elaborate further. I'm just going to work as hard as I can to get where I can.”

Teacher Veronika Redfern told CTV News it was an honour to teach Henderson, noting he was among just 32 students that have taken the course so far.

“We've only run the program for two years, but we have had some amazing students come through these doors,” said Redfern. “Music is always evolving and the fact now that there is much easier access for people to create electronic music, and just so many more things available for people to do that, it's incredible.”

“I think it's phenomenal the different connections that Jaxson has made already and the fact that it's helping him do things that he never thought possible, never imagined he would be doing,” she said. “It is unbelievable.”