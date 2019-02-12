

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff has officially ended the state of emergency that was in place due to high water conditions on the Thames River.

It was put in place on Friday.

“The situation has stabilized and while we, along with our partners at the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority continue to monitor river levels, we have ended the state of emergency,” he said.

Canniff praised Chatham-Kent employees on every level for their around-the-clock work.

“From those who repaired the dikes, to our engineering and public works officials, first responders and our customer service representatives, there was a strong level of professionalism and dedication,” Canniff said. “The officials from the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, local contractors and Entegrus and Enbridge were outstanding as well.”

Canniff says repairs to dikes along the River in West Kent have been successful and the river has dropped more than 50 inches since its high water level Friday evening.

He adds four pumps have been delivered to flooded areas on both sides of the river for use as needed.

Railway staff continue to slow trains through the area as a precautionary measure considering the exposure of their rail base to high water. They are also closely monitoring conditions.

LTVCA will also monitor conditions and any need for bulletins based on the pending weather forecast.