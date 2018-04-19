

Neighbours are mourning the loss of an elderly man who died in a fire on Aubin Road.

Windsor fire officials confirm a resident passed away after a house fire at 2328 Aubin Road Wednesday afternoon.

A neighbour says the victim was Amedeo Morrone, a 90-year-old man. Investigators say the man was rescued by Windsor fire, but later died of his injuries.

It was an emotional day for William Ostrowercha, who just found out his close friend and neighbour of more than 60 years has died. Both are 90 years old.

"I don't want to lose any more of my friends,” says Ostrowercha. “I lost three across the road in a years’ time."

"I would see him walking down the street and I would holler at him," says Ostrowercha. “Sometimes he walks down the same street, sometimes he walks around."

Ostrowercha says he will remember his friend as a man who loved his walks and their exchange of home grown vegetables during the summer months.

"I would make my own tomatoes and cucumbers and we would trade."

He tells CTV News he and Morrone were two of only four remaining residents who were the first to live on this street dating back to 1955.

"He is a guy who would go out of his way to stop and talk to me," he says. “That's very important to me at my age."

Damage is estimated at $100,000 - $75,000 to structure and $25,000 to contents. Officials say it started in the living room.

An investigator from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.