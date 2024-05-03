Police warn of scammers pretending to represent E.L.K. Energy

Essex County OPP officers are warning residents about scam calls circulating in the Town of Essex.

Police have received reports from residents who have been contacted by an individual claiming to represent E.L.K. Energy. The caller falsely claims that the homeowner's service will be disconnected unless payment is made by credit card over the phone.

Investigators are advising residents that the company does not ask its customers to provide credit card payment via a phone call.

If you have received a similar call, you're asked to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.catchcrooks.com.You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.