Two people exchange gunfire in Leamington parking lot

Essex County OPP investigators are asking for help in identifying an individual involved in a shooting incident in a Leamington parking lot.

Police received a report of an altercation between five men in a parking lot on Talbot Street East, near Princess Street on April 28 at 5:40 a.m.

Officers say during the altercation, two people exchanged gunfire. One of the two assailants fled in a black Audi sedan, while the other individuals left the scene on foot. Injuries are unknown.

Investigators confirm the suspects are known to each other. OPP say the suspect vehicle is a black Audi after a shooting incident in a Leamington parking lot. (Source: OPP)

Police are seeking public assistance to identify the assailant in the black sedan. Surveillance photos of the suspect and the suspect vehicle have been released by police.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.catchcrooks.com.You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.