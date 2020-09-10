WINDSOR, ONT. -- Despite concerns over possible bus delays and cancellations, a Windsor-Essex bus company says there were minimal issues as many students headed back to school on Thursday.

BusKids general manager Gabrielle McMillan said there were only six delays out of over 1800 runs.

“We were good this morning and we look like we’ll be good for now as long as no other drivers quit today or tomorrow,” said McMillan. “We’ve had quite a few quit and had to do some reassigning routes and juggling students on buses to make sure we don’t have to cancel any service, but we’re working closely with all our operators and everyone is doing what they can to make sure we don’t have to cancel routes.”

McMillan added that they had their normal first day-type delays, such as mechanical breakdowns and new drivers getting mixed up, but nothing problematic.

The Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board were warning parents of possible delays at the start of the school year.

Both boards issued news releases saying a shortage of drivers and new safety protocols may cause disruptions to schedules and routes.

Parents and students are asked to check their busing information through BusKids to confirm routes and schedules.